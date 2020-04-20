RED WING -- By 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 19, I was comfortably ensconced in my easy chair with two electronic devices queued up to separate church's internet sites. Which one would capture my full attention?

I'm going to want to go back and listen to the children's sermon about the separate lists for "what you feel" and "what you know" in the big sanctuary, but for "live" I went with the smaller venue.

It was like being invited into people's houses. We got to see drapes on windows, pillows on a sofa, books on shelves and art on walls. We also got to see some classic Sherlock Holmes props and some puppets on a field trip — the lamb got excited about the new growth of clover; I got excited about a close up of blooming crocus.

There was also the care package of encouragement items being dropped off at the correctional facility. Oh, and the magic trick with a dollar bill and two paperclips, which warrants further review, as well.

Interim pastor Katie Matson-Daley explained how doubt was expressed in John more in terms of instructions to a jury than the story line of the other gospels. She shared a popular recent cartoon where Jesus didn't turn on his camera at a Zoom meeting so not all the participants believed he was really there.

We were taught that the 50 days between Easter and Pentecost called "mystagogy" is considered a time to delve deeper into the "mysteries of faith" to discover that which is not yet fully revealed. We were asked to look for magic in every day events.

Early that afternoon, I looked up to see a flock of pelicans disappear and then reappear again with the tip of their wings. Love that.

I'm also going to want to go back to another church's site to watch the yoga lesson where you breath in "love" and literally "lift up your hearts."