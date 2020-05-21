ST. PAUL — With Minnesota's stay-at-home order lifted and retailers reopening across the state, religious leaders in the region said Thursday, May 21, that houses of worship need to be given the same opportunity.

Catholic and Missouri Synod Lutheran leaders in Minnesota made that case to the press on Thursday morning, a day after they announced plans to reopen churches for in-person services effective Tuesday, May 26. The move puts them at odds with aspects of the state's ongoing peacetime emergency declaration, which maintains a 10-person cap on church attendance implemented at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

But given that limited, in-person shopping is once again being allowed in Minnesota as of this week, officials told reporters, so too should limited, in-person worship. Churches have pledged to hold service at one-third of their normal capacity, they said, and implement "rigorous" new social distancing and sanitary practices.

Pews may be cordoned off or removed to allow for more space, for example, while collection plates and communion materials will not be passed from person to person.

Catholic leaders plan to meet this week with Gov. Tim Walz and state health officials to discuss an amendment to the emergency order this week, according to Walz spokesperson Teddy Tschann. Officials with the church and others said they have been in regular contact with the governor's office throughout the pandemic, having voluntarily suspended in-person services ahead of the initial stay-at-home order, and wrote to Walz again this week to express disappointment with their exclusion from the executive order allowing retail shops to reopen.

The matter does not look to be bound for the courtroom for now, even though religious leaders said the emergency restrictions put their First Amendment rights in jeopardy. Eric Rassbach, vice president and senior counsel at the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, told reporters Thursday that the churches hope to settle their dispute without filing a lawsuit, though his firm is willing to sue on their behalf if need be.

Based in Washington, D.C., Becket — a "non-profit, public-interest legal and educational institute with a mission to protect the free expression of all faiths," according to its website — is one of two firms backing the Missouri Synod in Minnesota and the Minnesota Catholic Conference. Multinational law firm Sidley Austin is the other.

When restaurants and bars reopen in a limited capacity in June, religious officials said Thursday, Minnesotans will again add the ability to satisfy hunger and thirst to their power as consumers. But the plans to reopen those businesses leave spiritually hungry Minnesotans in the lurch, they said, saying the state is prioritizing "retail therapy" over faith.

Rev. Lucas Woodford, president of the southern region of the Missouri Synod in Minnesota, said Thursday that congregations have been "left behind."

Other churchgoers seem to feel similarly. On Thursday morning, in a separate matter, the Upper Midwest Law Center announced that a hearing has been scheduled for the federal lawsuit it filed earlier this week on behalf of churches and small business in Minnesota. Judge Wilhelminia Wright will hear the conservative group's motion to suspend the restrictions on religious services on May 26, the same day that Catholic and Missouri Synod Lutheran churches in the state plan to resume service.



