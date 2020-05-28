I saw a couple local pastors making a video while they were walking in a park near the river talking to a woman who I thought I might recognize. I went looking for the video online, but didn’t find it — yet.

There were plenty of other online finds though.

Those two pastors and a different woman did sort of a tag-team sermon from a bluff-top park where there were big, rectangular chunks of limestone (it looked like Memorial Park to me). The female’s perspective was of being “amazed” that the two walking to Emmaus got into a vulnerable conversation with someone they didn’t recognize, adding that if it had been her, she probably would’ve advised her friend to avoid eye contact.

Preaching on the same Bible story, a fully vested priest in the Catholic sanctuary mentioned cooking fish over a coal fire on the shore as another place where Christ wasn’t immediately recognized. The suggested conclusion was that since Christ wasn't recognized right away it implied he “was there all along.”

Other places shown elsewhere online included a pastor’s deck where she was “hiding out” from her family because they were all having a grumbly day (she got some hearts and thumbs-up for that confession). In another of her brief videos she shared that the place where she does most of her praying is at the kitchen sink.

There was a graduating senior reading her church’s vision into the world of God “who is on the move.” When the camera moved back we could see the zeroes of 2020 on her t-shirt were represented by full rolls of toilet paper.

There were the pastors on guitar and vocals inside Spring Garden church in rural Goodhue County. That intrigued me because of the antique tractor parade that has gone from Vasa to there in years past, proceeding along a winding road.

My husband and I took the winding road to the top of Oakwood Cemetery the day after Memorial Day. “Old Glory” was on display.

“Glory to God” was described by one pastor as she spoke of the new “choice stage” we’re entering into with the pandemic as showing “goodness, mercy and compassion.”

The phrase that keeps coming to my mind after those words are may they “follow you all the days of your life.” — May they lead us, as well.