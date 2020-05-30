HUDSON — In response to pastors in the Twin Cities calling for Christians to join in prayer Saturday night, May 30, amid days of protests over the death of George Floyd, an association of local ministries will hold an online prayer event starting at 8 p.m.

The “Stay Home and Pray” event will be hosted by Aaron Steffen, lead pastor of Hillcity Church, on the church’s Facebook page . The event is organized by the Hudson Area Ministerial Association.

“Tonight’s theme will be to pray for Minneapolis, and then bounce the prayer out from Minneapolis through the communities,” Hudson United Methodist pastor Dawn Jeffers Ramstad said.

Hillcity Church has been using Facebook Live to hold virtual gatherings for the past couple months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steffen also has been leading “Park and Pray” events in Hudson. The next is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, May 31, at the Bethel Highlands parking lot.

Protests continued in Minneapolis on Saturday in the wake of the May 25 death of Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.

READ MORE: Protests in Minneapolis continue Saturday (PHOTOS) | Minnesota state officials pin looting, arson on outside actors

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday announced the "full mobilization" of the Minnesota National Guard, saying violent groups and individuals active in the Twin Cities area are believed to come from outside of the state and region. Meanwhile, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Saturday authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to provide support in Milwaukee in response “to agitators that have disrupted peaceful protests,” according to a news release.

Just across the river in Woodbury, Minnesota, the mayor declared a local state of emergency and 8 p.m. curfew.

The Target store in Hudson planned to close early Saturday, joining several others in Minnesota.