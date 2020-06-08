At English Lutheran church in Ellsworth, Pastor Jeff welcomed those viewing the worship service being conducted only online while wearing his deep red shirt and clerical collar, standing between an iconic portrait of Jesus and a classic photo of a canoe.

After a moment of silence to honor those following their baptismal call to seek peace and justice and those struggling with the global pandemic, there was a Confession and Lament condemning racism.

The message was given by Bishop Elizabeth Eaton. She opened by stating that a lot has changed in the past year. Explaining the trinity, she emphasized that “God is relationship” — “not a Lone Ranger.” At creation “all of God showed up.” Saying that we are “inextricably woven together” means God is never far off, being “in each one of us.”

Eaton suggested that instead fading color with “color blindness” we should celebrate being “color amazed.”

Concluding that “disquiet” should be in our souls, the final words on the screen were “Do Kindness.”

Pastor Jeff gave an update that leadership is still considering when the congregation can start meeting in person, partly in light of COVID cases doubling in Pierce County last week.

In the meantime, the Sharing Shed is open to provide essential items to those who are without, there are music projects such as Pen Pal Praise and “Lay Down a Track — Until We Get Back,” plus there are other resources on their website to provide guidance for making and keeping faith.