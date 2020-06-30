Those who missed “being in that sacred space,” wore a mask, respected safe physical distancing and made a reservation were welcomed to gather in the sanctuary. It was the second week of in-person worship, along with continued production of a podcast.

This service was the conclusion of a series about “All the People.”

The bell rang shortly after 10:15 a.m. as the church door was opened for the occasional mask-wearing worshipper.

A handwritten sign by the sidewalk next to the prayer box and a little library invited neighbors to sit on the prayer bench in the peace garden, which I thoroughly enjoyed doing for a moment. I was hoping to hear music from the service, partly because — presuming there’d be the same hymns as on the podcast that I’d just listened to — I’m particularly fond of one of them. “Take each moment and live each moment in peace eternally. Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me.”

But it didn’t seem like that was going to happen. So, I admired the huge cross made of metal beams standing upright in the parking lot.

During the message for June 21, Rev. Dr. Dawn had talked about the juncos living in her red berries bush, and gave an assignment for the week to listen to what people had to say about God and about you.

On the 28th she shared how her week had gone regarding the homework, saying, “you are forgiven already” if you didn’t do it.

She explained the “hyperbole,” which she really likes, in the scripture about the idea of sinning more so “grace can abound.”

She went on to say that “how someone speaks to you affects your soul.” There had been some confusion with a food order at a local drive-thru window, but a well placed compassionate thank you made all the difference in the gracefulness of that interaction.

Next assignment: consider compassion as “a way of being.”