Reading some comments on the Facebook page of a pastor (that my husband met at college, actually — while he was carving a peace pipe, no less) and seeing words such as “culture, meaning and archetypal context” reminded me of a lofty liberal arts class I took one semester.

There were handouts; including from the book “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance.” I remember discussion of scientific method with its precise systematic observation, the development of hypotheses and then testing them to be supported or refuted.

Years later I actually read the book. Perhaps a better value for my dollar. I don’t think I got through it the first time I tried, but when I was eventually able to concentrate on it one summer I followed a little more of the actual storyline.

The author was partly concerned about the mental health of his son. So, they took a cross-country motorcycle trip. He was somewhat worried about his son’s lack of enthusiasm until toward the very end of the trip (and book) when he realized the kid had mostly been staring at the back of his jacket the whole time and literally wasn’t able to see much. In California, where there was no helmet law, he let his son take off his helmet and carefully stand up on the buddy pegs behind him for a moment on a scenic part of the drive. As I recall, it made a world of difference. He could really see the way before and around him.

I also recall the author going into some detail about the importance of Native American philosophy and quality of expression.

Not too long ago, I came across a link on a different Facebook page about Native American spiritual teaching of a code to live by. Among other things is offered this guidance: “Search for yourself, by yourself. Do not allow others to make your path for you. It is your road, and yours alone. Others may walk it with you, but no one can walk it for you.”

Hopefully, individual paths can peacefully converge at shared vistas throughout this summer and beyond.