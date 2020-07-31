One of my favorite things to do before starting work at 12:30 at my church job in Red Wing years ago was go to Stockholm, Wisconsin, and linger in the outdoor cafe by the fountain. You could see a square white bell tower on top of the hill in the near distance.

On a nice Sunday, I attended worship there at the small and historic covenant church.

But that’s not this one ....

Clicking on the website link for the top listing for Stockholm churches if took me to Lund Mission Covenant Church, which I now know is physically located miles away out in the country on the Pierce County border and really does have that bell out front that was ringing on the website. — A fun drive, including going past a couple other churches that I stopped by on the way back.

I also now know that Calvary Covenant Church high on the hill in town has a very inviting gazebo next to it. Plus, I discovered that Sabylund Lutheran out in the country has a lovely tree-lined laneway leading up to the impressive brick structure and another fine gazebo in back, where I got to make eye contact with a fawn.

Limited in-person worship is again taking place in the church building at Lund and also being recorded for later viewing. In addition to hearing traditional organ music in the sanctuary on the video for July 26, there were a few strong voices ready for the response of “and also with you.”

The words “grant us wisdom, grant us courage for the facing of this hour” sung by a soloist were in keeping with the reading where Solomon asked God for wisdom and understanding.

As pastor Darren fleshed out in the children’s sermon, Solomon specifically wanted to know right from wrong, choose to do right instead of wrong, and lead others. Solomon asked for a “discerning heart” instead of wealth or death to his enemies. God was pleased and granted his prayerful request.

Pastor encouraged us to pray to see our own potential. Reminding us that the holy spirit and Jesus are there to intercede and give prayers power boosts on our behalf. He declared, “God’s got you” — emphasized with a heartfelt “whew.”

The words to the benediction sounded familiar to me from words taped into the front of the hymnals at my hometown church, set to a tune my nieces learned to sing well before I did. I was a little disappointed not to hear what I was anticipating as the concluding phrase of “within you to give you peace.” However, the threefold amen made up for that as a sendoff to prayerfully pursue greater creeds of hope and covenants of trust.

As for wisdom, the other little white church located amongst fields and flowers, quite similar to the one near the river, is named for St. Sophia, which means “wisdom” and according to the sign taped in the window is catholic (small ‘c’) “in a universal sense.”