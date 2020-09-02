I felt like taking a quick turn off the highway — confident I’d encounter a church in less than 10 miles.

Grace Lutheran soon presented itself in rural Goodhue, complete with a little playground in front, a cemetery out back, big pine trees along the side and flowering pots by the entrance door.

The opening screen shot for their Aug. 30 worship video read, “Please be seated and prepare yourself for worship.” Being at home, I went for the floor.

Pastor Martin suggested congregants wave at each other. According to the website, there would be fewer than 40 people at each of the three weekly services there, as well as at the St. Peter’s location.

Then there was robust singing about friendship and prayer and “solace.” Words for the hymns were projected on the screen, often with colorful inspiring pictures behind or beside them.

Some of the words in the confession liturgy were more harsh than those to which I’m accustomed. I liked the different chord progressions to the sung “Amen”s.

The lamp Illuminating the Bible also shown off the metal cross the pastor was wearing on a chain around his neck.

We heard about prayer.

We were asked, “What do you do if something’s bothering you?” Presumed possible responses included: Complain. Ask for help. Try to fix it yourself. Stew about it.

During desolate times, at an advanced age, Biblical Daniel petitioned God to keep his promises, including show mercy.

In responding visions, although Gabriel was “swift in flight” there were a lot of sevens involved. Not all was fulfilled right away — there was much rebuilding to do. But the sermon said, “don’t wait” to ask and trust in better things in good time.

There were announcements about patients in various phases of rehab and enthusiasm about an upcoming concert.

The last couple minutes focused on the pianist with her pretty long hair, lace jacket, and lots of sheet music — swift fingers that handled the keys gracefully, then turned the page.