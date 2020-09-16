After cramming my black duffel bag full of old bluejeans and other bulky items for a few days up north, I clicked on a worship video that appeared in my Facebook stream. Forgiveness. I’m interested in that.

I’d just been pondering the concept recently — more of the secular “left undone” variety than of the grave sin ilk. But I am aware of needing to contemplate “died for our sins“ in a larger context. This was about forgiving each other, time and time again. I appreciated the personal stories.

Earlier in the week I listened to a brief video that referenced the same synod of which this church is part. That earlier video contained a parable about seeking justice that I’d never heard before. I quite liked it. In this story someone was seeking the whole world over for justice. He came into a village where he found a wizard who showed him where life candles were burning. Showing the seeker his own specifically, it was almost out of oil. When the wizard wasn’t looking our erstwhile hero was going to pour oil from somebody else’s candle into his own. Appearing again just then, the wizard said he had been looking for justice in the wrong places. He had failed to look within himself.

That reference to the synod reminded me that there had been a video done by them for churches to use over the Labor Day weekend. So, on our drive up north when we were in the boring billboard section on the freeway as opposed to more scenic highways, I listen to that. The minister was using a catchphrase of “You’d think...” And when encouraging discussion among household said he would pause so people could pause and talk amongst themselves. He did deliver the line “and we’re back” with good standup qualities. From the lead in with of the children’s sermon I realized we were going to be hearing about “The great commission” to spread the good news. As the sermon goes, you’d think the disciples would have been clear on the promise of Christ being “with you always.”

I kept finishing the phrase in my own mind of you’d think ... “by now I’d know better.” When I watch a sunset, I feel like I know and appreciate all things better.