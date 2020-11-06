Little did I know that the church we’d made a point of driving by before is so closely associated with one we had to go a bit out of our ways to find.

Sacred Heart, Spring Valley and Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, Elmwood together create the Sacred Heart Catholic Community.

There are weekly reflections posted in their bulletin online. For Nov. 1, 2020, Father Amir wrote about All Saints including that “saints” “... certainly includes all non-Christians who lived a good life sincerely in accordance with the convictions of their conscience.” He also explained how, rather than a list of what not to do as often confessed in terms of breaking the Commandments, the Beatitudes describe blessed positive things to do (perhaps even statue worthy).

For Nov. 8, we read about wisdom and being prepared; readiness and calculating in advance so you have enough resources available to finish the job.

There’re short articles about how Father Amir helped a local grocery store stock their shelves, and that he went to a family’s house to bless their home and pray the rosary.

I didn’t find a recorded worship service. In-person attendance is limited and people are asked to signup online.

I did find daily readings with very brief videos. There’s also a link to a substantial conversation between a Bishop in California seated in front of interestingly filled bookshelves near a globe, talking with pastoral formation seminarian “guys” back east at his alma mater. The latter are seated in chairs safely distanced from each other under a white tent outside in the dark.

It was a lively discussion about how to be good pastors. The bishop said you don’t just “drop the truth” on somebody and then walk away — you walk along with them to help integrate it into their life. He suggested using social media to “crystallize” Biblical truths in popular culture, ones they can recognize more clearly because of their training — hopefully being able to help discern the “great pattern.”

He also strongly suggested “concretizing” their own individual daily “holy hour” of prayer.

As much as I valued hearing all of the above, I really enjoyed his little story about happening to follow Charlton Heston (think Moses in The Ten Commandments) through a crowd that “parted like the Red Sea,” all the way to a clear view of Nancy’s red dress at President Reagan’s inauguration.

Another fun story linked on their webpage is about the Pope inviting a local family to his private residence for a visit. He’s a big fan of their shop’s ice cream. (They’re branching out to empanadas and wine during the winter months.) As they were parting ways, he admired the 6 year old’s drawing, calling it “the most important thing.”