There was a reference in the sermon to, “grain, wine and oil” that was unfamiliar to me.

When I went back to the worship video of First Lutheran Church in Lake City for Nov. 22, 2020, to fast-forward to where I remember Pastor Duane using that phrase, I enjoyed the jaunty piano prelude once again first. Kinda sounded like a duet to me somehow. I recognized the tune with the words “goodness fail-eth never.”

It was Christ the King Sunday denoting the end of the church year. A metallic gold outline of a crown on a white banner was on display. Also, the vivid semi-circle of stained glass under the altar table.

Advent starts next week. Viewers were encouraged to gather candles in preparation for the ceremonial increase of light. No candles? Consider lamps or flashlights. Anything to incrementally increase illumination. Communion kits are available for pickup in the entryway at church for home use each Sunday in Advent.

As for Thanksgiving, Pastor Tim said during announcements that he was thankful for viewers. For the holiday, he’ll be Zooming with his daughters — one in Duluth and one in China.

He also said aloud the names of two individuals who recently died from COVID.

Pastor Duane preached on the “powerhouse prophet” Jeremiah who issued warning and offered hope. Although the people were in exile at the time, a new covenant would be forthcoming — inspiring hearts and minds.

He told the story of a woman who was turning 50. She “studied, calculated and practiced” for a year in preparation for a 200 mile north shore hike. Bugs, rain and fallen trees unpleasantly added to the challenge. It took her 40 days. It was a one-time trip. It was worth it.

Viewers were encouraged to, “train and prepare continuously” for the trip of a lifetime. Stay spiritually strong, socially connected and “tune in each week.”

As for the grain, wine and oil providing strength for the journey, further commentary online suggested, “‘Wine makes the heart glad, oil brightens the countenance and bread (grain) sustains the heart.’- Psalms 104:15.”

Also, the five star favorite answer: “Grain speaks of strength. Wine speaks of joy. Oil speaks of the anointing of the Holy Spirit.”

It all sounds like a fine gift basket to me.