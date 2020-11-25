There was a nice note to go along with the neatly folded Watchtower publication. Putting it in my purse, I looked forward to reading it later, it’s been awhile. We’ve both had some good chats with Jehovah’s Witnesses over the years.

A friend of mine who is quite the fan of Mozart and fine wine, whose family is big in the farm implements business, has done some legal work for me, and the first time I met him was riding an English motorcycle (oh, and introduced me to Monty Python movies) is such a witness.

He came out to dinner with me and some friends when we were 20-somethings and one of the subjects we talked about was the start of the First World War; one of my friends was a bit of a history buff.

He also introduced me to the Catholic Encyclopedia. We sat at the kitchen table of his eclectic little urban apartment and talked about bishops’ hats, among other things.

He called early in the pandemic just to check in and say he hoped we could have brunch at one of our favorite restaurants in the fall. Neither of us have bothered to say that isn’t going to happen.

I’d just been thinking of the very common and popular prayer about, “Thy kingdom come.” So, was kind of primed for reading a few words about how humans don’t do a very good job of governing themselves and taking care of Earth. This 2020 publication must’ve been printed very early in the year because COVID isn’t even listed with Ebola and other epidemics.

I did actually open my dad’s hefty Bible to check on one of the more specific details they reference. Yup, that’s in there.

Biblical principles they espouse that I felt no need to verify in an ancient tome were favorably encapsulated in this sentence: “Millions have learned to have a balanced view of work, to improve their family life, and to enjoy material things without being slaves to them.”

Now, that’s something I could vote for.