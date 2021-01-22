The last time I was driving through Ellsworth I saw a cool old church building and decided I wanted to stop and try to take a picture of it.

Somebody was coming out the front door about when I was looking at the bright red and orange sign (near the street corner, between the stop sign and the green snowmobile route arrow) for Living Waters Christian Fellowship.

Concerned that the fellow might be an overly chatty pastor I started to scurry back to my car. Then I realized I may’ve seen him carrying a rolled up bulky sleeping bag about the color of one my husband used to have. In another time, during a mask-free era, I would’ve most likely added a “How’s it goin’?” to my fleeting “Hi.”

Reflecting back on the very brief near encounter, I got a good feeling about the guy. I imagine if I’d fallen on the ice he would’ve been crouched down at a friendly distance offering assistance before I could’ve even decided whether to have a quick crying jag or not. And if I’d messed up parking too far into the snow I imagine him tossing his bundle aside to help me ‘get ‘er done.’

The sign listed a website. According to information I found there, both pastors have been around for over 25 years and have compelling personal testimonials describing physical and relational healings.

Although I didn’t find a worship service recording, I did enjoy the less than three minute presentation of weekly announcements complete with a crooning voice singing “This is the new song you gave me to sing,” which I could imagine turning up for my sister-in-law if she were nearby. We might even chuckle at the Minnesota joke. Announcements included men’s group and prayer group meetings at other locations, as well as suspended prison ministries.

There were also some pictures of the interior of the building that satisfied my curiosity, plus a link to daily Bible readings.

Pastor Wicklund’s reference on his bio to his “praying grandmother” of Lund, Wis. reminded me of an old letter from my grandmother to her daughters pre-arranging a certain time to pray together from their separate homes. I like that idea.

Various exteriors and interiors, comings and goings, in these shared times might all be part of a greater healing.