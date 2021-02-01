Before worship began at Faith Community Church in Hudson, a pleasant woman seated apart on a straight-backed chair with a busy hallway behind her shared a few announcements about communication, options for baptism and other things.

The music and lighting almost seemed more to me like a date night than a Sunday morning — I might have to keep that in mind.

The congregation is a third of the way into a 12-part series based on the book of James, Jesus’ half-brother.

The lesson for Jan. 31, 2021, was about wisdom. Let’s listen in ... rather tune-in to what comes from above. Wisdom was described as “seeing and creating relationships” between people and things.

Pastor Tim Porter spoke of two perspectives James was passionate about: “Squeeze all the good you can” out of every difficulty; and move from professing to possessing faith.

When pastor asked for a “Thanks be to God” response he teased about especially those listening in the local grocery store. (Perhaps all the more fitting in front of fresh produce.)

As an example of applied wisdom, he pivoted to the NBA where younger star players said they knew full well that if pitted against a team of older champions they’d lose. They said this would be true because of the older players’ greater wisdom from experience — making them able to see and anticipate untold possibilities. He emphasized knowing how to apply knowledge in the “right proportion” and in the right circumstances.

The “good” he talked about he explained was meant more in terms of “beauty” and inspiration rather than morals.

In suggesting we should all be the type of person we ourselves would like to be around — such as kind, sincere and open to reason — we should consider how the person on the other side of the conflict sees us and our behavior.

Repeating that there’s wisdom and peace to be found if we “embrace our trials” and tribulations he also reminded us: don’t judge others when you can’t know their circumstances.

Before offering a brief closing prayer, pastor suggested we all close our eyes “unless you’re driving.” Lyrics of a final song said, “Remember who you’re talking to,” with the assurance that our creator is not finished with us yet.