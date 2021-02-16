I could almost feel some of my restless thoughts momentarily coalesce and then seemingly fly away like a swirl of snow during the pretty piano prelude.

Looking at the comments online made during the livestream for Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Hudson, there were Valentine’s Day greetings from Florida and Arizona. Mercifully, they made no taunts about their warmer weather. There were many words of appreciation for this current style of worship.

The phrase “fashioned by your grace,” had me appreciating the festive color of the reader’s reddish slacks all the more. In keeping with the day, the trim of chunky white snow along the edge of a curved sidewalk had me thinking of roughhewn ruffles.

Father John started his homily with, “I’m a milk drinker.” He grew up drinking white whole milk poured out of a glass bottle.

He talked about how the leper’s faith made him clean and whole. As he approached Jesus, with no knowledge of a future crucifixion and resurrection, he could still sense the presence of God. He was: Steadfast, patient, humble, strong, confident, reverent and “discerning in content of petition.”

In prayerful petitions, along with those for physical human needs, was the suggestion that we might be “open to invitations to grow and change during Lent.”

During some of the close harmony of the vocalists one could imagine their dormant synapses starting to warm up and glow. Glimpses of a mostly quiet congregation in attendance revealed a range of ages and at least a couple sweater vests.

Announcements included about picking up backpacks to fill for the local school, virtual Valentine’s Bingo, and the upcoming Friday fish fries — conveniently configured drive-thru style.

One of the deacons, with Alaskan winters weather cred, would indeed be outside later for drive-up communion.

As a hint to some local shut-ins, it was suggested they get their watering cans ready. And for those leaving the building, they were advised to admire the flowers arranged by the program, “I’ve got time.”