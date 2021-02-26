It was almost like slipping into a concert seat at my favorite spot — front row mezzanine. I could imagine sidestepping into the row saying, “Excuse me, ‘cuse me,” before fumbling my purse to the floor and leaning forward.

On the worship video at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prescott, Feb. 20, 2021, there was elegant shiny black and plain subdued white, light colored wood with a subtle gleam and sparkling metallic surfaces. It was just the right amount of foreign and familiar. Is that pretty word she’s singing Latin for mercy.

There were tall pale green twisted bare branches decoratively displayed. The presiders wore purple robes. The color reminded me of when I worked in a church office. One day my coworker and I both wore a similar hue. Someone pointed it out to us. My coworker wryly said, “Camo” — given all the matching banners and altar cloths.

The reading mentioned “bow.” I wasn’t quite tracking. Not archery, not a knot with big loopy bunny ears. Oh, that’s right. We’re talking about Noah. (Flash to that word in red on a building downtown; note to self: Google it later — oh, insurance, clever.) So, it meant a colorful arched rainbow in the clouds as a sign of better times ahead. Nice.

The very brief homily given by Rev. George Szews, who said he’s “almost never here,” was about how it’s the “promises” made and kept that makes things work — such as marriage. Covenants can overcome faults and enhance love.

The blue color of his mask, stately draped from one ear as he spoke, was that color I look for in the sky as it transitions from darkness to the promise of dawn.

The “overwhelming” promise of Easter sets us on our journey towards the cross with all the suffering and redemption that invokes. We are asked to make the most of our time along the way. Suggestions included: “Grow in understanding,” “appeal to God for a clear conscience,” and develop a “right disposition.” Plus, “worthy effects” might well be embodied by demonstrating, “hope, faith and charity.”

With arms outstretched unwaveringly between heaven and earth during the presentation of the communion elements we heard the resonance of multiple amens.