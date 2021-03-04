I was feeling kind of guilty for not delving further into Sunday’s gospel lesson and frustrated by not finding more of an online presence for a few churches I’m curious about.

Then I was surprised to see lots of new posts for a church that I thought I’d sort of been keeping tabs on. Clearly not.

It would appear it had been months since I’d last checked on First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon. Some of the parking lot worship info looked familiar. But intriguing stories about the airplane ride and the drone experiment weren’t familiar — neither was the recent picture of Christ leading the way while handily toting all one’s bulky personal baggage. (I grabbed a screenshot of that for a future meditative moment.)

Feb. 28, 2021, was First Lutheran’s last planned prerecorded worship video. Volunteers were being sought to help clean the building.

They, too, are big on the “&” this Lent in Kenyon, as they are in Prescott. Pastor Julie held up a visual that looked like it would fit conveniently in an overhead bin. The pattern and colors of her jacket served as an aesthetically pleasing backdrop to the graceful symbol.

Some of the words about listening sounded familiar, such as: “open, settle and hold.” I did not remember hearing elsewhere before, but quite liked, “we can’t hear the trees growing“ ... or “the weight of people’s grief.”

We were told that although we’re not to seek out suffering, plenty exists that “is and isn’t” our own story. Jesus explained his fate; he “said all this quite openly.” Peter objected and was rebuked. Christ was “not heard.” Some stories are hard to tell and hard to hear... Yet we hope for “truth to ricochet” again & again from “galaxies to microorganisms.”

As for listening and resounding, I scrolled all the way back to the first 5-minute video of March 17, 2020, when Pastor Julie, alone in the church provided a great view of the awesome dark beams against the white ceiling and spoke briefly of the stained glass windows from her lovely wilderness setting of rocks and branches. She also rang the big brass bowl bell/chime — resonantly reverberating with the touch of a finger yet again a year later.

Through it all, we believe important stories will continue to be truthfully told and honorably heard. “May your heart trust its worth.”