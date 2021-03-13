I was trying to remember what a Venn diagram is ... . Overlapping circles, right? I heard the term used recently in connection with pandemic planning.

It used to be a thing in my childhood to take a black crayon, scribble some heavy loopy lines and then come back to fill in the spaces with bright colors.

I recently read a fun article on “crumple theory” — who knew. Some of the illustrations reminded me of this colorful item that’s made its way to the top of a pile. Although the example in the article was paper, a possible practical application was supposedly to learn more about structural integrity in general — silos being an example. Interesting.

I didn’t see any explanation of the scientific crumpling methodology. Was it kind of like the Kleenex in the pockets of Grandma’s church coat, or more like the yellow legal sheets I’ve been known to prey on for fast and furious stress relief?

Regardless, I had a clear fleeting memory of being in the living room at the neighbors’ house — where I would’ve arrived on my bright blue Easter present Schwinn bicycle — and standing there by the partiality cranked open windows and blue-green sectional couch imagining making myself a similarly inspired poster-esque diagram. (No crumpling anticipated.) I would’ve specifically used a large sheet of light blue paper Mom had in ample supply. There must’ve been something on the color-TV set at an angle in the corner that made me feel that — just then, anyway — my life was pleasantly quantifiable. I could imagine intersecting friendship circles and family loops, maybe even some goal bubbles.

Travel might’ve been a goal. Not sure. But I did get to travel some. The most recent sojourn abroad put me at the foot of an ancient Celtic cross.

Spoiler alert: That signature central circle was added primarily because the horizontal beam kept breaking. It didn’t necessarily originally have mystical implications. Although, structural integrity might well lend itself to spiritual contemplation.

Get excited: Those rather short cross-sections actually have slots on the end where wooden planks would be dropped in, festooned with ribbons and banners for such high holidays as Easter.

The butterfly, I learned at my church job, is often a symbol of the resurrection. The struggle they must go through to emerge from their cocoon results in a splendid new reality. So, take your crumpled wings (or are they actually more crinkled — one used to have to pay extra for that — it does add a certain shimmer), balance yourself on the cross and take flight.