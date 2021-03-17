The priest filling in at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Kenyon on March 14, 2021, (“Father Paddy” I think I heard — or I may’ve just been thinking too much about St. Patrick’s Day) explained that the robe he was wearing was a sign of rejoicing. It was the same shade of dusty pink as that of a jacket a gentleman was wearing in a state park early that afternoon.

A repeated response during the litany was “Let my tongue be silenced if I ever forget you.” No one missed a beat when an un-silenced phone chimed in with a brief ditty. And the audible presence of very young children was deemed a blessing. The only condemnation spoken of was those who “hate the light.”

In referencing how “John 3:16” shows up at sporting events, the emphasis of the message was on the word “so” — used sparingly in Greek. And “the world” was illuminated to mean everyone. We were told God loves people of all religious and political persuasions sooo much.

It’s a big world with some big churches.

I’ve gone to worship a couple times at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. One time it was open communion. I hope I said, “Amen” appropriately. Such a beautiful place. At the national shrine Cathedral of Saint Paul I stayed seated while a friend went forward. (I may’ve fiddled with the official glove holder clips in her absence.) One of my favorite one-liners: St. Paul is the better of the Twin Cities because Minneapolis isn’t even mentioned in the Bible.

A story in the homily was about a little boy making a big mess trying to make pancakes. His father recognized he had good intentions and responded accordingly, with loving reassurance.

Prayers included for those who don’t feel loved.

Announcements included observing stations for the cross after mass.

I tried to remember the words to the last hymn. ... “Goodness endureth ever, or goodness faileth never.” Maybe both. It maybe doesn’t matter so much, as long as we make light of it — in a good way.