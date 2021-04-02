The candle was already lit. That was just enough of a change to dispel my notion that I’d heard it all before. And how could I have forgotten “Hosanna” means, “Help, save us.” Pastor Todd at Cannon River Lutheran Church (one of my go-to guys over the past pandemic year) blessed palm branches representative of the ones triumphantly strewn before Jesus as he rode a donkey into Jerusalem.

Pastor explained the observance of Palm Sunday has expanded over the years to encompass events of the entire last “Passion” week of Christ’s earthly life. I may’ve heard this, or am extrapolating on my own, but a good reason for that might be if someone doesn’t attend worship on Maundy Thursday with its mandate to commune like at the Last Supper, or learn more about the crucifixion on Good (holy) Friday they won’t miss the key dramatic occurrences during the intervening six days.

Pastor Todd, after stating the violent nature of the events leading up to the Easter resurrection, said there was a pattern that could be used as “a mirror” to provide the “energy” to change us. He suggested imagining being in the midst of it all. I recall one time at my hometown church when a pastor hit a hammer on a metal stake as if it was being driven through flesh into the cross. My aunt a couple pews ahead visibly cringed.

Toward the end of the service the candle was silently ceremoniously snuffed out.

Other things on the video that I’m really glad I didn’t miss were a couple of the songs.

A composed young woman sitting on the floor with a four-string guitar performed a beautiful rendition of a song I don’t know. She reminded me both of the awesome Tiny Desk concerts, and Taylor Swift (‘best use of a pandemic’).

The regular piano player vocalist (whom I gushed over the one time I was there) was wearing a shirt and tie. I definitely approved of his comfortable attire on other videos, but it was fun to have the color of his shirt remind me of dying Easter eggs — I can almost smell the vinegar and feel the weight on the little wire holder. And, we got to see the female singer (previously a disembodied voice) appearing almost as in a big mirror on the wall by the piano. I could imagine sharing church basement refreshments with her while seated at a long table.

