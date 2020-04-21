Parents looking for child care in Wisconsin, visit: dcf.wisconsin.gov. In Minnesota, visit mn.gov/mmb/childcare.
Essential workers receive priority for child care over other individuals during the pandemic. According to Gov. Tony Ever’s Safer at Home order, essential workers fall into two tiers:
Tier One: employees, contractors, and other support staff working in health care.
Tier Two: employees, contractors, and other staff in vital areas including but not limited to military; long-term care; residential care; pharmacies; child care; child welfare; government operations; public safety and critical infrastructure such as sanitation, transportation, utilities, telecommunications; grocery and food services; supply chain operations; and other sectors as determined by the department.