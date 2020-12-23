It's that time of year again! Jolly old St. Nicholas has loaded up his sleigh and is on his way around the world with gifts for boys and girls of every age.

From New York to New Zealand and Moscow to the Mojave Desert and over to Minnesota and the Dakotas, Santa Claus will cover thousands of miles tonight to be sure each and every child has a very merry Christmas.

Want to see where he's at on his world-wide journey? You're in luck! For the 65th year in a row, the head elves at the North Pole and the experts at NORAD have teamed up to track the big man in red as he zips his way around the world.

Follow his journey using the Official NORAD Santa Tracker.