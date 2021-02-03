ELLSWORTH – The library will come to people's kitchens this month for a midwinter smorgasbord.

The Ellsworth Public Library invites people to connect with Inga Witscher, the host of "Around the Farm Table" on Wisconsin Public Television, for a free virtual event at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.

Caroline Herfindahl is the Ellsworth Public Library program coordinator. She started working on bringing Witscher here in October 2019, but said that various things conspired to keep that from happening.

"The Ellsworth Public Library is extremely excited to invite our patrons to Inga's (virtual) table as we live in an area that is interested in, engaged in and excited about farming," Herfindahl said in an email. "Our area cares about where our food comes from and supports locally grown good food. Inga's experience as an organic farmer and her passion for bringing people together around food, farming and storytelling seems even more timely now in this time of gathering in new ways."

Witscher owns and operates an organic dairy farm near Osseo. Wisconsinites know her best, however, for her TV show that connects consumers and farmers. Buvula Farms in Pepin, Rush River Produce in Maiden Rock and Turnip Rock Farm in Clear Lake have been among the featured farms.

Participants will make Scandinavian bread and learn about potential accoutrements for the perfect midwinter smorgasbord.

The event is co-sponsored by the Pepin-Pierce Farmers Union, a chapter of the Wisconsin Farmers Union.

“On 'Around the Farm Table,' Inga does a wonderful job of taking folks along on a culinary adventure, connecting consumers with the myriad of fresh ingredients that we are lucky to have available from local farms here in Wisconsin," said Danielle Endvick, Wisconsin Farmers Union communications director.

The Pepin-Pierce County Farmers Union welcomes members who care about family farms, rural life, and local food systems. Endvick noted that as people celebrate a vibrant midwinter smorgasbord on Feb. 13 they can also appreciate and learn about some of the steps they can take to support the local food movement.

"Around the Farm Table" takes viewers through the Midwest's rural landscape. According to the show's website, Witscher highlights farmers as well as artisan food producers, helping people understand sustainable farming practices through stories, recipes and information -- all delivered with "a dose of fun, entertainment and original music."

To participate in the Zoom program, register at bit.ly/FarmTableEPL. For more information, visit ellsworthlibrary.org, call 715-273-3209 or email eplstaff@ellsworthlibrary.org.

Witscher is a fourth-generation organic dairy farmer. In the spring and early summer, she and her father make small batches of cave-aged cheese from the milk of their 15 certified organic Jersey cows. The cows graze on a diverse variety of grasses, forbs, and wild herbs, and they are moved to fresh pasture every 12 hours.

Each wheel of cheese is tagged with the date it was made, the name of the cows, what pasture the cows were grazing in, and in what weather.

Learn more about Witscher at aroundthefarmtable.com.