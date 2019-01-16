Students who graduated Dec. 10, 2018, include:

• Colin Muehlbauer, Clare Roti and Jack Seipel of Woodbury

• Kathryn Raddatz of Afton

• Chloe Wienholz of West Lakeland

• Aubree Clausnitzer of Hudson

"It's a really interesting look at the inner mechanisms of the hospital," said Kate Nelson, of Lake Elmo, another graduate of the program. "You get to see the idiosyncrasies that happen in the day-to-day that you wouldn't see during a regular visit to the clinic or by watching a romanticized version on a TV medical drama."

St. Paul support group for families

NAMI Minnesota — the National Alliance on Mental Illness — sponsors free support groups for families and friends of individuals living with a mental illness. Led by trained facilitators who also have a family member with mental illness, the support groups help families develop better coping skills and find strength through sharing their experiences.

A family support group meets in St. Paul on the fourth Monday of the month from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Wilder Foundation, 451 Lexington Parkway. Free ramp parking is available. For more information, call Jennifer at 507-254-5524.

Minnesota enforcement campaign nets more drunken drivers

More than 300 law enforcement agencies across Minnesota combined to make 2,757 arrests for drunken driving during a holiday enforcement campaign, an increase of nearly 4 percent from 2,656 a year ago.

During the Nov. 21-Dec. 29 campaign, 15 drivers were reported to have a blood-alcohol content level of .30 or higher, the highest being .424 reported by University of Minnesota (Twin Cities) police, the Department of Public Safety said.

Among the arrests:

• In Blue Earth County, a woman was arrested for DWI after she hit multiple guardrails and went into the ditch. Four days later, on Christmas day, she was arrested in Goodhue County for DWI.

• In Cross Lake, police made a DWI arrest after clocking a driver going 108 mph.

• The Hawley Police Department arrested a driver for a second DWI, two days after the first arrest.

• In Minneapolis, police arrested a man for his 11th DWI and a woman for her 12th.

There were 1,901 seat belt citations, slightly lower than the 1,958 in 2017.