What can Pierce County expect this year as far as flooding?

Factors contributing to this year's flooding originate from having a wet autumn season and record-breaking snowfalls and low temperatures this winter.

The National Weather Service provides a flooding outlook online for major rivers. Currently, probability statistics show the Mississippi River near Hastings and Prescott has a 50-75 percent chance of reaching a major flood stage by April 1.

As of March 25, the Mississippi River has dropped to a minor flooding stage, hovering around 16.5 feet. The highest the river has crested was in mid-April 1965 at 25 feet.

Historically, Krause said, cresting begins April 12-18.

Some ice remains on rivers and overland flooding has been occurring. Towns such as Maiden Rock and the city of Prescott have sandbags available for residential use.

Bay City Public Works and Gary Brown, Pierce County Emergency Management Director, said along with everyone else they are keeping an eye on the situation.

According to a post made by Sheriff Nancy Hove on the Pierce County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page, highway crews cleared culverts allowing water freeflow around March 15.

Pierce County Office of Emergency Management also recently issued a notification during Flood Safety Awareness week outlining flood information and tips for safety.

To prepare for potential flooding:

• Stock an emergency supply kit. Kits should include a three-day supply of food and water, cell phone and charger, flashlight and batteries, can opener, first aid kit, extra cash, and a change of clothes.

• Move electronics off the floor. If there is an active flood warning, move electric appliances off the floor and make sure your sump pump is working and has a battery operated backup.

• Consider adding flood insurance. Standard insurance policies generally don't cover flooding. Flood insurance is available for any homeowners, renters, and business owners through the National Flood Insurance Program. You do not need to be in a floodplain to purchase flood insurance. There is a 30-day waiting period for the policy to take effect.

To stay safe during and after flooding:

• Do not drive through flood waters. It takes just 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a car. When you encounter flood water, turn around, don't drown.

• Stay out of flood waters. Flood water can contain bacteria, sewage, sharp objects and other dangerous items.

• Drain basements slowly. Basements containing standing water should be emptied gradually — no more than 2-3 inches per day. If a basement is drained too quickly, the water pressure outside the walls will be greater than the water pressure inside, which may cause the basement floor and walls to crack and collapse.

• Shut off electrical power if you suspect damage to your home. Even if the damage isn't easily seen, shut off electrical power, natural gas and propane tanks to avoid fire, electrocution or explosions.

• Use battery-powered lanterns to light homes rather than candles. Candles could trigger an explosion if there is a gas leak.

• Use generators at least 20 feet from your home. Generators create carbon monoxide. In enclosed spaces, the carbon monoxide can build up and cause sickness or death.

• Thrown out food if you can't be sure it's safe. Throw out any refrigerated food if your power was out for four hours or more. If frozen foods still have ice crystals, they can be refrozen. Any food that was touched by floodwaters — even canned food — should be thrown out.

• Look out for mold growth. Follow the recommended steps for cleaning mold growth.

• Check your water supply. If you have municipal water, run your faucet for at least five minutes before using it. If you have a well that touched flood water, follow steps to disinfect it.

Updates on potential flooding and its impacts may be followed on the Pierce County Sheriff's Department Facebook page and will be recorded on the Pierce County Information line at 715-273-6847.

Further questions may be forwarded to the Pierce County Emergency Management office at 715-273-6751.