Annual UWRF Health Faire set for April 10
UW River Falls Student Health and Counseling Services will host its annual Health Fair, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m Wednesday, April 10, in the University Center Ballroom. "BE WELL: MOVE WELL. THINK WELL. EAT WELL" will be this year's Health Fair theme. This is a free event for all UWRF students, staff, faculty and community members. All are encouraged to attend and enjoy this great event and learn more about their health and wellbeing.
There will be presentations from a number of businesses and organizations from River Falls and the surrounding areas. These presentations will include a number of topics, ranging from fitness, safety procedures and other health related topics. Food, door prizes and massages will also be part of the event.
The Health Fair is a great chance to learn more about your health and the options available to you, while also enjoying snacks and massages.
Huge thank you to our sponsors this year, First National Bank of River Falls and Hudson YMCA!
For more information, contact Sara Mitchell at sara.mitchell@my.uwrf.edu