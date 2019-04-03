Somerset heart attack patient holds pizza party for team that helped save his life
On March 19, less than a month after collapsing in front of his wife with a heart attack, Dave Hale, 52, sat talking and laughing with some of the first responders who helped save his life. Dave and Kara Hale, and their 17-year-old son, Roy, brought pizzas and goodies to the Somerset Fire Station to thank the first response team. Kara had called 911 and performed CPR on Dave until Somerset Fire Department and Lakeview Emergency Medical Service (EMS) arrived.
The Hale family paid tribute to the teamwork that saved Dave's life — from the 911 call dispatcher and the first responders, to the Lakeview EMS paramedics and ambulance ride to Regions Hospital, where Dave had two stents placed to restore blood flow after a 100 percent blockage. He returned to the family's Somerset home within three days.