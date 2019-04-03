Lakeview EMS Paramedic Megan Rondeau shows the Hale family an ambulance like the one used to transport Dave Hale the night of his cardiac arrest. Submitted photo

On March 19, less than a month after collapsing in front of his wife with a heart attack, Dave Hale, 52, sat talking and laughing with some of the first responders who helped save his life. Dave and Kara Hale, and their 17-year-old son, Roy, brought pizzas and goodies to the Somerset Fire Station to thank the first response team. Kara had called 911 and performed CPR on Dave until Somerset Fire Department and Lakeview Emergency Medical Service (EMS) arrived.