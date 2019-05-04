Recognized as one of the largest and most comprehensive state-wide conferences dedicated to Alzheimer's disease and related dementias in the country, this conference will draw more than 800 direct care, health care and family care partners in Alzheimer's care, support, advocacy and research. With 40 workshops, participants will learn about the latest in disease management and preventive therapies, research, brain health and care management of Alzheimer's disease.

An exhibit fair with products and resources specific to the field of long-term care will be featured on Monday.

The 2019 conference features distinguished keynote speakers from around the nation. Karen Stobbe and Mondy Carter from In the Moment will open the conference on Monday morning, May 20 with a presentation on ways to 'Improve with Improv'. On Tuesday morning, Diana Kerwin, MD, of the Kerwin Research Center in Dallas will present an update on Alzheimer's Research, in the area of prevention and treatment developments. The Conference closing keynote address on Tuesday, "Unique Challenges the LGBTQ Community Faces with Alzheimer's" will be presented by Tom Doyle, Alzheimer's Association National Early-Stage Advisor. Tom will be joined by a panel who will share their personal experiences and perspectives in dealing with Alzheimer's.

A pre-conference seminar is planned for 1—4:45 p.m. on Sunday, May 19. Lynda Markut and Bonnie Beam-Stratz of the Alzheimer's Association will present two programs for family caregivers, "Staying Connected, Caring and Living: What does it take to have a life while caring?" and "Caregiver Success at Your Fingertips." Paula Gibson of Azura Memory Care will host three Virtual Dementia Tours: Take a Walk in the Shoes of those with Dementia. Tours begin at 1 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 3:30 pm.

The conference's annual Banquet and Awards program on Sunday evening will feature keynote speaker Paul Braun, legendary voice of the Badger Men's Hockey Program, who will share his journey as an Alzheimer's Caregiver.

Complete information on the 2019 conference can be found at wisalzconf.org. For additional information, contact Blueprint Events, LLC — Conference Planners at blueprint@alz.org or call 608-709-1915.