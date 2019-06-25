Hudson Hospital's current Emergency Center was built in 2003 and was designed to provide care for about 8,400 patient visits per year; current volumes are approximately 11,500 visits per year.

Tom Borowski, Hudson Hospital & Clinic president, said, "The expansion of our Emergency Center will provide next generation care to the community for years to come. We're improving access for patients and families; providing the latest technology in diagnostic and trauma equipment; enhancing behavioral health care for patients experiencing mental health crises; and creating an overall comfortable healing environment for patients and visitors."

To support the cost of the project, the Hudson Hospital Foundation has launched a $1 million fundraising campaign. To date, more than $400,000 has been raised. The hospital and foundation will be seeking support from the Hudson community for the expansion over the next six to 12 months.

A contractor for the project will be chosen in July, and a groundbreaking should start this fall.