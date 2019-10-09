The Hastings Police Department has once again teamed up with the American Cancer Society in the fight against breast cancer.

Throughout October, Hastings officers can choose to purchase a special patch to wear on their uniforms from the Pink Patch Project in support of breast cancer awareness. This is the second year the police department has participated in the fundraiser.

"A lot of thanks goes to officer [Whitney] Rinowski, whose mother passed away from cancer shortly after she joined us. She got it started," Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer said. "It's a noble cause and we are glad to be able to support someone in our family at the station. We are proud to be a part of it."

Keepsake patches can be purchased by the public at city hall or the police station for $10. Awareness ribbons are also being sold for $2. Patches will also be sold for the first time by the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office and are available at the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center. All proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.