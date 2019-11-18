Eight Mayo Clinic hospitals received an “A” for patient safety, and Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing was one of them.

"These scores reflect Mayo Clinic's commitment to patient care and the remarkable dedication of each and every Mayo Clinic employee. Mayo Clinic strives to be the safest organization to receive care and deliver care," Dr. Henry Ting, chief value officer at Mayo Clinic, said.

Brian Whited, who is the CEO of Mayo Clinic Health System Red Wing, said the award is a recognition and reminder for staff that in order to deliver safe care, the patient must remain the center of their focus.

“Mayo Clinic is committed to patient safety every day,” he said. “Receiving the Leapfrog, CMS and Vizient awards for safety and service are a reflection of the high quality care that staff provides to patients and families every day. They do appreciate the recognition and strive to maintain the high quality and service scores.

He attributed the success to tracking and monitoring the various safety measures the clinic has in place.

“Many of these measures pertain to infectious disease and prevention of harm like falls and surgical/procedural processes,” Whited said.

The Red Wing medical center and clinic has been included in the safety report in previous years, but this year is the first year with new processes, which includes a survey of the safety program.

Despite having a high standard of patient safety, the Mayo Clinic Health System is always looking for opportunities to improve, according to Whited. This includes looking for new ways to deliver care or utilizing new technologies to help them keep patients safe.

“Mayo has an entire organizational infrastructure supporting patient safety that keeps us on the leading edge of new patient safety developments,” Whited said.

The Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice per year. It’s based on 17 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, combined with 11 additional self-reported survey answers, which produces the single patient safety score.

Other Mayo Clinic Health System facilities receiving the award in Minnesota were Albert Lea, Austin and Mankato and in Wisconsin Eau Claire and La Crosse. The Mayo Clinic in Rochester also made the grade.

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing.