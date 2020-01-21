Red Wing CARE Clinic celebrates a decade

The free community CARE Clinic in Red Wing is marking 10 years of serving Goodhue County and Lake City with a reception 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Red Wing Golf Course. A short presentation is scheduled for 6 p.m.

To register to attend, contact Julie Malyon at 651-388-1022 or julie@careclinicrw.com.

No time to volunteer? Give blood

Many people want to give back to the community, but may not have a lot of time to volunteer. The American Red Cross reminds eligible individuals that in only about an hour, volunteer blood donors can help save lives and feel instant gratification.

Blood is a perishable product that can only come from generous volunteers. By donating blood, individuals can make a difference in the lives of patients in their community and throughout the nation.

There will be a blood donation opportunity Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Osceola Medical Center Cascade Room in western Wisconsin.

Study: The real cost of smoking in Minn., Wis.

With the economic and societal costs of smoking totaling more than $300 billion a year and rising, the personal-finance website WalletHub this month released its report on The Real Cost of Smoking by State.

To encourage the estimated 34.2 million tobacco users in the U.S. to kick the dangerous habit, WalletHub calculated the potential monetary losses — including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs — brought on by smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke.

Out-of-pocket cost per smoker: $166,418 in Minnesota; $136,262 in Wisconsin

Health care cost per smoker: $190,731 in Minnesota; $177,581 in Wisconsin

Total cost over lifetime per smoker: $2.12 million in Minnesota; $1.77 million in Wisconsin

For the full report, visit www.wallethub.com/edu/the-financial-cost-of-smoking-by-state/9520.