An adult patient with a history of travel to Beijing, China was confirmed as the first case of the 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin health officials, UW Hospital and Clinics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the announcement Wednesday, Feb. 5. The Badger State joined a handful of other states with confirmed cases of the respiratory illness.

The unidentified patient has been isolated in their home and is in good condition, Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced. The person's location was not initially released.

“DHS is operating with an abundance of caution and is working very closely with the local health department and UW Hospital and Clinics to ensure that this patient and any close contacts are closely monitored,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers. “The risk of getting sick from 2019 novel coronavirus in Wisconsin is very low. We are responding aggressively to the situation and monitoring all developments. We are committed to keeping the public fully informed and will continue to provide updates as this situation unfolds.”

There were 11 positive cases of the virus — dubbed 2019-nCoV — in the U.S. as of Feb. 5, according to the CDC. Two suspected cases in Minnesota tested negative for the illness.

Spread of the illness sparked worldwide concern since the first reports came out of Wuhan City in China.

Symptoms can appear two to 14 days from contact with the virus. They include fever, cough and difficulty breathing.

Find more information on the 2019 novel coronavirus on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html.