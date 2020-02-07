RED WING -- With the continuing news about the coronavirus, its spread and impact on people in China and around the world, Mayor Sean Dowse reached out to Red Wing’s sister city Quzhou to inquire about the health of its residents.

Director Peng Li of the foreign affairs office of Quzhou Municipal People’s Government, responded to Dowse’s inquiry. Below is the response:

Dear Mayor Sean Dowse,

The novel coronavirus outbreak of the epidemic in China attracts the people’s concerns all over the world. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to you for your concern to the people of our city. As of Feb. 5, 2020, Quzhou reported a total of 15 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection, including two cases been discharged.

CPC Quzhou Municipal Committee and Quzhou Municipal People’s government are attaching great importance to the recent novel coronavirus outbreak, assembling the strongest forces to prevent and control the epidemic at the first time. Various effective measures have been implemented one after another, which has been consciously coordinated by the general public citizens, and the current epidemic development tends to be stable. The government chooses to handle affairs on the internet, and some staff members from enterprises and institutions work at home to ensure the normal operation of public life in (an) orderly way.

We believe that under the unified leadership of CPC Quzhou Municipal Committee and Quzhou Municipal People’s government, we will eventually win the battle against the novel coronavirus outbreak!

Thanks again to you and the people of Red Wing for your concern and support to the people of Quzhou!

Best wishes!