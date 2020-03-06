Pierce County Public Health Department, Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management are continuing to collaborate to prepare and respond in the event that coronavirus is found in the community, according to a news release March 3.

The risk of developing the respiratory illness COVID-19 remains low among Wisconsin residents, the health department said.

“Pierce County has emergency response plans in place that will allow us to take action in coordination with partners. We are working closely with the state health department, our clinical partners, schools and other county agencies to ensure we are ready to protect the public,” said AZ Snyder, Pierce County Public Health director and health officer in a statement.

There steps individuals can take to reduce the spread of disease like influenza and COVID-19. Pierce County along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend the following measures for all community members:

Voluntary home isolation - If you are sick with respiratory disease stay home. As of publication, these symptoms are more likely due to influenza or other respiratory viruses than to COVID-19 related virus.

Respiratory etiquette - Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash.

Hand hygiene - Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. This is especially important to do after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water is not available, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer with 60% to 95% alcohol.

Environmental health action - Make it a routine to clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

More and updated information can be found through reliable sources such as:

Wisconsin Department of Health Services: https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/coronavirus.htm

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/

Visit the frequently asked questions page for more information: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html

Business Community: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/guidance-business-response.html

School District: https://dpi.wi.gov/sspw/2019-novel-coronavirus

Travelers: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html

Public: https://www.ready.gov/pandemic

Questions about COVID-19 can be directed to Pierce County Public Health at 715-273-6755.