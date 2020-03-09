PRESCOTT — A Pierce County resident who attended school events in western Wisconsin over the weekend tested positive for the new coronavirus. Health officials Tuesday, March 10, also announced a confirmed case in Dane County, bringing the total number of cases in Wisconsin to three.

Prescott School District sent out a notification email at 9:44 p.m. March 9 and confirmed district leaders worked with public health officials to clean areas in the elementary and intermediate school buildings overnight where the individual visited. No Prescott School District staff or students were known to have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the district said.

The Wisconsin Department of Health advised that the risk of exposure to the general district population is low, according to the Prescott School District.

Schools in Pierce County remained open March 10.

“The Pierce County Public Health Department will continue to work closely with our partners to respond to this situation. The individual who tested positive is cooperating with home isolation. Their family is also staying home,” Pierce County Health Officer AZ Snyder said.

The Pierce County patient traveled to Osceola School District March 7 for a Destination Imagination competition, as well as a practice event Friday night, March 6, at Prescott School District in the Community Education Room. As a precaution, Osceola schools closed March 10 to provide time for thorough cleaning.

"According to guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, spending time in the same indoor environment as persons known to have COVID-19 is considered a low risk of exposure to the virus. While the risk to others is considered low, we cannot know for sure that there is absolutely no risk," a news release from Mark Luebker, Osceola superintendent, said.

The all-day Destination Imagination event was attended by students from 13 area schools. The following schools sent teams to the Saturday competition, according to score sheets posted online: Hudson, New Richmond, St. Croix Central, Somerset, Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Cadott, Glenwood, Mondovi, Shell Lake and Unity.

Questions regarding this case may be forwarded to United Way 211 where information from public health officials is available. Prescott school officials said the identity of the individual involved will not be disclosed.

Both new cases in Wisconsin involved air travel within the U.S. to areas with identified community spread of COVID-19, health officials said during a media call Tuesday morning.

Officials are conducting interviews with the patients followed by contact investigations with household members, coworkers and others who may have been exposed based on evaluation criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Local health departments will determine the best way to contact those at medium or high risk of exposure and ask them to self isolate and monitor for fever and respiratory symptoms.

There have been 647 cases of the respiratory disease COVID-19 in the U.S. and 25 deaths as of March 10, according to the CDC. The cases were spread over 36 states, including the District of Columbia.

The first confirmed case in Minnesota was announced March 6 in Ramsey County. Health officials on Tuesday announced a third presumptive case of COVID-19 in Anoka County, where a resident in their 30s was likely exposed after coming into contact with international travelers. The individual was reportedly in a hospital as of Tuesday in critical condition, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

According to the Pierce County Health Department:

If COVID-19 disease begins to spread in Wisconsin communities, state and local public health officials would consider community interventions such as temporary closures of child care facilities and schools, workplace social distancing measures such as replacing in-person meetings with teleworking, and modifying, postponing, or cancelling mass gatherings. Decisions about the implementation of community measures would be made by state and local officials based on CDC guidance as well as the scope of the outbreak.

DHS is working with our local and tribal health officers, health care providers, and other partners to be prepared in the event of a COVID-19 pandemic. While the risk of getting the illness remains low, people should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:

Frequent and thorough handwashing

Covering coughs and sneezes

Avoiding touching your face

Staying home when sick

This is a developing story. Last updated 2:57 p.m. March 10, 2020