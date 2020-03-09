A Pierce County resident exposed to the coronavirus while traveling inside the U.S. has tested positive for the respiratory illness COVID-19, Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Pierce County Public Health Department announced Monday, March 9.

The unnamed patient was being isolated at their home as officials worked to determine who the individual may have came into contact with, a news release states. A media briefing on the situation is scheduled for Tuesday.

“The Pierce County Public Health Department will continue to work closely with our partners to respond to this situation. The individual who tested positive is cooperating with home isolation. Their family is also staying home,” Pierce County Health Officer AZ Snyder said.

The patient is the second confirmed case of the illness in Wisconsin. There have been 423 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and 19 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There have been confirmed cases in 35 states, including the District of Columbia.

The first confirmed case in Minnesota was announced March 6 in Ramsey County.

According to the Pierce County Health Department:

If COVID-19 disease begins to spread in Wisconsin communities, state and local public health officials would consider community interventions such as temporary closures of child care facilities and schools, workplace social distancing measures such as replacing in-person meetings with teleworking, and modifying, postponing, or cancelling mass gatherings. Decisions about the implementation of community measures would be made by state and local officials based on CDC guidance as well as the scope of the outbreak.

DHS is working with our local and tribal health officers, health care providers, and other partners to be prepared in the event of a COVID-19 pandemic. While the risk of getting the illness remains low, people should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:

Frequent and thorough handwashing.

Covering coughs and sneezes.

Avoiding touching your face.

Staying home when sick.

This is a developing story.