ST. PAUL — An Anoka County resident is confirmed to have COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, state officials said Tuesday, March 10.

The patient, in their 30s, was likely exposed through contact with international travelers, the Minnesota Department of Health said. The patient is hospitalized in critical condition at a hospital the Health Department did not immediately disclose.

The patient developed symptoms Feb. 28 and sought health care Monday, March 9. Samples were tested that day and the results were found positive Tuesday.

The Health Department is working with Anoka County Public Health and health care partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected person. These people will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Wisconsin health officials announced Tuesday two more patients were tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the state to three.

North Dakota and South Dakota do not yet have a confirmed case as of early Tuesday afternoon.