Five people in South Dakota have been confirmed to have coronavirus and one of the infected has died, state officials said Tuesday, March 10.

The state lab conducted the tests Tuesday and were in the process of notifying those who tested positive, state health officials said.

One of the individuals who tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, died Tuesday morning, but state health officials said the man had other medical conditions and it wasn't immediately clear if his death was caused by the coronavirus. The state will conduct additional testing to determine if the virus was a factor.

All those who tested positive had traveled in the last week, although not all internationally. There was no known connection between the patients, state officials said. Other than the deceased man in Pennington County, all those infected are at home, being cared for by health providers.

Minnesota

The third person in Minnesota to be sickened by the coronavirus, a person in their 30s from Anoka County and who is now hospitalized in critical condition, apparently had no underlying medical conditions, according to officials from the Minnesota Department of Health.

"We are continuing to investigate the situation with this patient, but there are no glaring underlying health conditions that we are aware of right now," said MDH Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann in a briefing with reporters Tuesday afternoon.

Ehresmann said that the patient is believed to have contracted the virus from contact with international travelers while out of state.

"At this point we think the exposure did not happen in Minnesota," Ehresmann said.

Around the region