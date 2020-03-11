ROCHESTER — Olmsted County's first confirmed case of COVID-19 involves a person in their 50s, who is recovering at home.

Kris Ehresmann, Infectious Disease Division director in the Minnesota Department of Health, said the person, who is not identified, had the onset of symptoms on March 5, following international travel, and sought health care and was tested for the coronavirus on March 9.

"This individual was symptomatic for a time at work and we are working with the workplace," Ehresmann said. She did not name the employer, but said the potential exposure of others to the virus was fairly limited. "While there is workplace exposure, we're not looking at thousands of people," she said.

Ehresmann was speaking during a press conference at 1 p.m. Wednesday, at which she also described another new incidence of COVID-19, in Ramsey County.

The people in both of the new cases are recovering at home, Ehresmann said.

At a subsequent press conference in Rochester, Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Graham Briggs said the local case of COVID-19 was confirmed late Tuesday night after the person was seen and tested at Mayo Clinic.

The person had traveled internationally to an "area of known (coronavirus) activity," Briggs said, and he was confident the person acquired the virus there. "We feel pretty comfortable that they did not acquire the infection here in Rochester," he said.

The patient is "doing pretty well, we hope they'll be fine," Briggs said.

The local health department isn't recommending any changes for individuals or businesses, such as canceling meetings or travel. Higher-risk people, though, are urged to avoid crowds, cruises and air travel, he said.

"This is not a situation to panic," Briggs said. "We're ready for this, we've been preparing for it."

