Area universities have announced the cancellation of events and classes.

Cancellation calendar

List updated as of 4:25 p.m. March 12, 2020

Ongoing

University of Wisconsin-River Falls: Classes suspended March 16-29; alternative methods of instruction begins March 30. More details

University of Wisconsin-Stout: In-person classes suspended starting March 23; university sponsored study away programs cancelled. More details

University of Minnesota: In-person classes suspended at all five campuses until at least April 1. More details

Minnesota State: The 32 Minnesota State colleges and universities currently on spring break will have classes suspended through March 22 (classes resume March 23); campuses with spring break the week of March 16 will suspend class March 23-29 (classes resume March 30). More details

"The History of Dating," New Richmond High School: Performance will only take place Friday, March 13; audience limited to immediate family members, with live stream available.

New Richmond School District: The following events are canceled: Eighth-grade transitional meetings (March 12), 3-on-3 indoor soccer tournament, all youth sports using SDNR facilities, all school sponsored field trips, all Community Education classes.

Minnesota State High School League postseason tournament: State and section championship brackets will be played, but consolation and third place games for State Girls Basketball and Adapted Floor Hockey are cancelled; limited attendance begins Friday, March 13. Updates at https://legacy.mshsl.org/mshsl/

Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament: Attendance at the State Tournament limited to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel. In addition, the boys and girls 3-Point Challenge competitions scheduled for Saturday will be held with participants and one chaperone allowed. Updates at https://www.wiaawi.org/

Rivertown Comics & Games, Red Wing: In-store gaming will be suspended after Sunday, March 15; the store will remain open.

Hudson Area Public Library, Hudson: All library events, including story times, have been cancelled through April 12. All meeting rooms and study rooms are temporarily unavailable for use. All materials should be returned to the outside book drop. The library will remain open for regular hours, and encourages requesting materials online for pick up. Social distancing measures will be implemented, and computers available for use have been limited.

March 14

Home & Business Expo, Rosemount: The expo in the Rosemount Community Center is canceled.

Dr. Mark Seeley/First Presbyterian Church, Hudson: The event scheduled for Saturday, March 14, sponsored by St. Croix County Citizens Climate Lobby is canceled.

March 15

HAMS 93X Classics, Alamo Drafthouse, Woodbury: The 93X radio charity screening of "BASEketball" is postponed to a date TBA; refunds will be made through original point of purchase.

Resources

