ST. PAUL — A Dakota County resident who traveled to Europe in February is the first presumptive case of the respiratory disease COVID-19 in the county, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday, March 12. The statewide total of confirmed cases increased to nine.

“The resident is currently isolated at home,” said Bonnie Brueshoff, director of Dakota County Public Health, in a statement. “We are working with health officials from the Minnesota Department of Health to evaluate where this person has traveled and who they might have come in contact with. People identified will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure date and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.”

Test results were confirmed by the MDH Public Health Laboratory awaiting testing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. the health department considered presumptive results actionable.

“Dakota County is fortunate to have strong public health and emergency preparedness teams to keep our residents safe and healthy,” Dakota County Commissioner Mike Slavik said. “By working collaboratively with local, state, and national agencies, we’ll be better able to monitor and contain this outbreak.”

According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. Health officials recommend individuals and families make a plan in case someone gets sick. They also suggest following the same steps for avoiding the flu:

Stay home and away from others if you are sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue.

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water.

Avoid touching your face throughout the day.

MDH has a public hotline open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for questions about COVID-19: 651-201-3920

