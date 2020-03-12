RED WING — Minnesota State College Southeast students currently on spring break are getting another week of no classes as the college looks to protect students, faculty and staff from the spread of COVID-19.

Spring break, scheduled for March 9-13, has been extended by one week, March 16-20, according to a news release Thursday, March 12. Administrators, faculty and staff will still come to work to plan how to teach classes using alternative modes of delivery.

Students will be contacted with specific details on course delivery methods before classes resume on March 23.

Minnesota State has canceled all gatherings and events totaling more than 100 attendees until May 1.

All out-of-state, business related travel for students, faculty and staff has been suspended effective Monday, March 16. International college related travel was suspended on Feb. 28.

