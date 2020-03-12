ST. PAUL -- LeadingAge Minnesota and Care Providers of Minnesota on Thursday, March 12, advised nursing homes and assisted living providers throughout Minnesota to take action immediately to restrict visitor access to only essential visits because of the growing number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota and nationwide. Wisconsin nursing homes are following the guidance, as well.

The recommendations are based on guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a release.

Here's what local nursing homes are doing in response to the new coronavirus:

St. Crispin Living Community, Red Wing

Jake Goering, executive director of St. Crispin Living Community in Red Wing, said nursing homes are "always in a state of preparation" for situations like the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the nursing home will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on screening and general protocol, as well as limited visitation to residents and staff.

Anyone entering the facility will to go through a screening process including CDC-designed questions to determine their health. Goering said a limited number of people will be allowed to enter hospice care during an end-of-life visitation if they can pass the CDC screening.

Goering said the health care industry as a whole might be "more zealous" than most; but, with the aging and vulnerable community they serve, they must be cautious.

Staff will not have their schedules changed or altered at this time, Goering said. Staff will also need to be more creative with programming, as they won't be allowing bands or similar entertainment to enter.

Goering recommended following the social media accounts of Benedictine Health System for future updates.

No COVID-19 tests has been requested at the St. Crispin Living Community facility as of Thursday afternoon, March 12, he said.

Christian Community Homes and Services, Hudson

With an active case in neighboring Pierce County, Christian Community Homes in Hudson received special instructions and was required to limit visitation to its campus, Executive Director Dan Goodier said.

The campus does have screening methodology in place as part of preventative efforts. The screening applies to staff as well.

Employees have always been cautious about any kind of contagious illness, such as the flu, Goodier said. Employees are encouraged to stay home if they are suspected of having any contagious condition.

The situation is changing a little bit everyday, Goodier said, and they continue to communicate internally with customers and families.

“We do anticipate that this will be a changing, moving target for a while,” he said.

No one has been referred for testing on the campus.

Woodbury Senior Living, Woodbury

Woodbury Senior Living has asked family members to refrain from visiting residents.

According to a notice sent to residents and relatives: "Out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting all visitors to our facility unless absolutely necessary."

Staff and other visitors are being screened when entering the building. The facility is following CDC recommendations for preventative steps and strict hand-washing procedures.

A spokesman for Woodbury Senior Living told RiverTown Multimedia on Thursday that no cases have been reported at the facility.





Nursing home association recommendations

All visitors -- including family members, contractors, and volunteers -- are being asked to temporarily avoid visiting nursing homes and assisted living settings except for essential circumstances. For those limiting their visits, providers will work to ensure that loved ones can communicate with residents by using video chat, calling, texting, or checking in on social media, the release said.

Providers should also provide families with regular updates on the status of their operations.

“We know that family members and friends want to be with their loved ones, but the current COVID-19 outbreak requires us to make every reasonable effort to protect our residents and staff,” said Patti Cullen, CEO of Care Providers of Minnesota, in the release. “We hope that a more cautious approach will be effective and temporary.”

Gayle Kvenvold, CEO of LeadingAge Minnesota, said that while information about the coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, is evolving, nursing homes are the greatest risk for the most serious infections. The virus is especially threatening to the elderly and those with underlying health complications. A Washington State nursing home was particularly hit hard, with more than 19 deaths at the facility as of Wednesday.

“We believe that aggressive steps focused on prevention are the best way of reducing the risk of the type of outbreak that occurred in Washington State,” Kvenvold said in the release.

"As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status."

RiverTown Multimedia reporters Matthew Lambert, Michael Brun, William Loeffler and Rebecca Mariscal, and Forum News Service contributed to this story.

