ST. PAUL, Minn -- Until further notice, Minnesotans are officially asked not to gather in groups of 250 or larger.

"These are recommendations, but they are strong recommendations," said state health commissioner Jan Malcolm in a press briefing Friday, March 13. "We are not saying consider this, we are saying please do this."

Moreover, with Gov. Tim Walz having signed an executive order declaring a peacetime public health emergency, the requests are only optional for now.

"If we find the need to make these recommendations more in the form of requirements," Malcolm said, "the governor has authority to do that."

In addition, the new guidelines discourage events of 10 or more if attendees are elderly or in poor health, and all gatherings should they be held in venues that don't allow social distancing of six feet per person. These include "gatherings in crowded auditoriums, rooms or other venues."

But what exactly does that mean? As one reporter at the crowded Friday press conference of approximately 100 media personnel put it, "Governor, this room is in violation of the recommendations."

Judging by the proximate capacities of the venues we patronize day-to-day, the new guidance would seem to come down to this (unofficial) interpretation:

Well-attended movies? Out.

Matinees hosting only a handful of viewers? Possibly in.

Concerts? Out.

Crowded church services? Out.

Sparsely attended time in a place of worship? Within the guidelines.

Trade shows, conferences, and indoor sporting events, from school-age on up to professional? Out. Out. Out.

Bars and restaurants? It's questionable. Small bars that pack them in would seem to patently fail the new recommendations. Less-busy locales that allow plenty of space between tables? Those may squeak under the guidelines.

Gym classes? Very likely out. (It's hard to keep six feet between you and the person next to you in most yoga, spinning or aerobic classes.) Large gym-time workouts? Again, it depends. Do they get a couple of hundred people on the cardio machinery floor? That would appear to be fall outside of responsible activity for now.

State officials also specifically exempted the activities conducted at the Capitol.

"This is the people's house, and access to democracy is critical," said Walz. "We certainly can't do the democratic process here without the public having access to it."

Complicating matters, the health officials stated a preference that Minnesotans continue to live their lives.

"We do not mean this is a ban on going out," said Malcolm, who said residents should not avoid malls, libraries, travel centers and shopping for groceries unless they are sick or in a demographic at heightened risk of contracting the virus.

As to the inconsistency of asking the public not to attend crowded venues while sending their children into crowded school classrooms, Malcolm reiterated that children are statistically at low risk of catching coronavirus, that other nations have not seen a benefit from doing so, and that a third of healthcare workers are parents of school-aged children.

In short, there's no consensus in the wave of new limits on gathering in place. Oregon has capped events at 250 for now, New York has set a cutoff at 500, California's governor has recommended events no larger than 250, while the state of Lincoln has taken a characteristically hard-headed approach: “We will break up events of more than 1,000 people,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said yesterday in requesting organizers cap events at 250 persons.

Minnesota officials repeatedly said their goal is "flatten the curve" of the outbreak -- to slow and extend it long enough that enough the larger society has had time to catch the illness and develop herd immunity without overwhelming the health system.

For their part, Minnesota health officials seemed intent on Friday in striking a balance between the importance of reducing gathering wherever possible, and allowing basic activities for the health of everyone.

"We need Minnesotans' help on this," said Walz. "While some of us may feel invincible, others of us are not."

