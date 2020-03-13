During this time of uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain committed to keeping our members (subscribers) and communities well informed. We will continue fulfilling our important role, while at the same time taking necessary steps to protect our employees’ health and safety.

We have every intention of continuing to deliver printed newspapers, shoppers, magazines and other specialty publications to our members during this unprecedented period in our nation’s history. We are, however, taking prudent steps to develop business continuity plans to address a multitude of possible scenarios we could face.

We want our print subscribers to know in advance some of the challenges we could face and the possible outcomes.

Potential delivery challenges

In the event a significant number of our employees, or a large number of independent contractors who deliver our products, were to contract the virus, delivery of our printed products could be interrupted in certain areas, or in its entirety.

Our ability to print, and deliver, our newspapers, shoppers, magazines and other specialty publications could also be interrupted as a result of supply chain disruptions, including the ability to obtain newsprint, ink and other key consumables needed in the printing process.

We rely on the U.S. Postal Service for delivery of RiverTown papers and Express shoppers. While we don't anticipate disruption of mail service, the potential exists and that decision rests with the U.S. postmaster general.

If our ability to print and deliver products is interrupted, we will communicate with our members (subscribers) via our websites and mobile applications by providing details regarding when we anticipate the restoration of delivery of our printed newspapers and other products.

Activate your membership

For our print subscribers, now is the time to activate your digital membership that comes with your print subscription.

Access 24/7 to Rivertowns.net is part of your subscription and offers you the opportunity to receive up-to-date local information.

You can activate your membership either online at www.rivertowns.net/activate or by calling us at 651-301-7846 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Activating your digital membership provides you access to the entire network of Forum Communications Co. content via our websites, access to the e-edition of the print newspaper you subscribe to and access to our mobile applications. Our websites and mobile applications are updated continuously with the latest information regarding COVID-19, and, of course, other community, state, national and world news.

Thank you for your loyal readership. And thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we possibly deal with interruptions to our business. We will continue the important work of providing accurate and timely information to help keep you, your family and our community safe and informed.

As a public service, we've opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.

