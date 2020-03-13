RED WING — The city outlined Friday its three-phase pandemic plan to ensure departments continue to operate in an emergency.

As of March 13 the city was in the first phase of the plan: preparation.

At this time city leadership is meeting with department heads as well as representatives with Mayo Clinic Health System, the county health department and the school district.

The goal of Phase One is to maintain the current level of customer service to Red Wing citizens, according to a news release.

Should the COVID-19 pandemic warrant moving into phases two and three, what would that look like?

Phase Two: Intermediate to Full Response

At this point city officials would have reason to believe the pandemic is spreading in the country and would reach out to community partners about potential cuts to city service levels. Leaders would work with directors of city departments to ensure critical functions are not compromised.

The Sheldon Theatre and Red Wing Public Library have taken steps in this phase by canceling upcoming shows and events.

The city says decisions during the second phase would be based on information from the county and state health departments, Mayo Clinic Health System, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Department of Homeland Security and League of Minnesota Cities.

Phase Three: Full Response

The city would move to this phase when there is reason to believe a pandemic is spreading in the Midwest and Minnesota. The city would consider cutting all non-critical services, canceling city sponsored training and putting backup staffing plans into action.

"Implementation of Phase Three will depend significantly on the severity of the outbreak and its impact on public health," according to a news release.

More information on COVID-19 and it’s impact can be found on the Minnesota Department of Health website.

COVID-19 Hotline

Questions about COVID-19 can be directed to the MDH COVID-19 Hotline at 651-201-3920.

