As nursing home associations urge limited visitor access in response to coronavirus, here's what some local facilities are doing

LeadingAge Minnesota and Care Providers of Minnesota on Thursday, March 12, advised nursing homes and assisted living providers throughout Minnesota to take action immediately to restrict visitor access to only essential visits because of the growing number of coronavirus cases in Minnesota and nationwide. Wisconsin nursing homes are following the guidance, as well.

What COVID-19 will mean for Wisconsin spring elections and voters in nursing homes

On the same day Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, the state Elections Commission took two actions Thursday, March 12, ahead of spring elections.

COVID-19 shutting down Wisconsin K-12

Gov. Tony Evers ordered Wisconsin K-12 schools to close effective Wednesday, March 18, in hopes of containing COVID-19.

First case of COVID-19 in Dakota County linked to travel to Europe, health department says

A Dakota County resident who traveled to Europe in February is the first presumptive case of the respiratory disease COVID-19 in the county, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday, March 12.

The latest on coronavirus cancellations in the RiverTown region

The RiverTown Multimedia newsroom is in contact with area health departments, governments and other organizations as they react to the spread of COVID-19. We will share updates as we receive them here.

Coronavirus notebook

Allina Health to limit visitors

Allina Health on Friday, March 13, announced visitor restrictions to its facilities, including River Falls Area Hospital and several area clinics:

Sick people are not allowed to visit patients;

All patients are limited to two visitors per day. Compassionate exceptions may be granted by patient care manager;

Children under 12 years old are not allowed to visit;

For patients who are COVID-19 “Persons Under Investigation” or who have confirmed COVID-19, visitors are not allowed except by compassionate exception only; loved ones are encouraged to use other ways to communicate, such as Skype, FaceTime, telephone and other channels.

Children or other family members of patients are not considered to be visitors and are allowed to be at a clinic with the patient.

Lawmakers alter office procedures, schedules

State and federal legislators announced changes to their offices at home and in the nation’s capital. The Sergeant at Arms and Office of the Attending Physician in Washington, D.C.ordered limited access to the U.S. Capitol complex and member offices due to COVID-19 until at least April 1.

U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announced Thursday her D.C. office was closed to visitors, with staff working remotely and constituent meetings being held virtually. The Burnsville office remained open, but meetings with staff would be held virtually.

“In order to best continue our work on behalf of Minnesotans, I’ve directed my office to proactively implement social distancing to prevent potential exposure to the Coronavirus,” Craig said in a news release. “The health and safety of my constituents remains my top priority. I continue to push the administration on the status of testing to ensure that every person who needs a coronavirus test can get one and that the test is free.”

In Wisconsin, State Sen. Patty Schachtner cancelled listening sessions and said she would not attend large public gatherings.

“As a healthcare professional and the wife of a recent cancer survivor, I am working to limit my exposure to keep my family and constituents safe,” she wrote.

Wisconsin recommends canceling non-essential travel to states with community transmission

Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommended residents avoid all non-essential domestic travel to states where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified sustained community transmission of COVID-19. Those states as of Friday, March 13, were Washington, California and New York.

Additionally, for all travelers returning to Wisconsin from states with sustained community transmission, the health department recommended self-quarantine at home for 14 days and to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever and cough.

“These are unique times, therefore public health is asking for measures unprecedented in

recent memory,” said AZ Snyder, Pierce County Public Health director and health officer.

Diocese of Superior: dispensation from attending Mass, holy water to be emptied

Diocese of Superior James Powers issued a list of changes in response to the new coronavirus, including dispensing from the Sunday obligation at attend Mass for anyone afraid of getting COVID-19, limiting contact between parishioners and emptying all holy water fonts.

“Let us pray for those who are affected by the coronavirus and the medical professionals who care for them,” Powers wrote in a statement.

The Southwest Deanery serves 23 parishes in St. Croix, Polk and Barron counties, Wisconsin.

Minn. courts remain open, with some changes

Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea issued a statewide order, effective Monday, March 16, for all Minnesota courts in response to the spread of COVID-19. According to a news release:

The order establishes temporary procedures for district court case processing:

All court facilities shall remain open. Service windows at court facilities will also remain open, and courts will continue to accept filings in all case types. The Judicial Branch discourages the public from making any non-essential visits to court facilities.

All jury trials currently underway should continue until the trial is complete, regardless of case type.

For case types designated “High Priority” or “Super High Priority” in the Limited Court Service Case Priorities List, all court proceedings should continue as normal. Courts will schedule new jury trials as needed in those case types. Wherever possible, courts should explore the use of ITV/remote technology to conduct these hearings. The order also eases restrictions on the use of these technologies currently in Court Rules.

For case types designated “Medium Priority” or “Low Priority” in the Limited Court Service Case Priorities List, all court proceedings (except jury trials currently underway, or cases where a speedy trial has been demanded) will be suspended for 14 days. No new jury trials in these case types should be scheduled for the next 30 days.

Each individual district court has begun communicating these changes to parties, attorneys, jurors, and justice partners. Going forward, court administration is authorized to implement workplace modifications to promote social distancing between employees, and between employees and the public.

The Court of Appeals and Supreme Court will follow Minnesota Department of Health recommendations regarding social distancing, but continue to operate, accept filings, and hear oral arguments as usual.

