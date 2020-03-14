The Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday, March 14, updated its count of persons testing positive for coronavirus in the state to 21.

Seven Minnesotans tested positive for the virus on Friday, bringing the total case count to 21. Renville County southwest of the Twin Cities is now added to the list of nine counties with persons testing positive. The health departemnt tested over 300 Minnesotans on Friday.

Health officials have called a press conference at 1 p.m. to update the press on the status of ongoing community mitigation efforts.

This story will be updated.

